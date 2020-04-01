All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

101 Crestland Dr

101 Crestland Drive · (405) 360-2048
Location

101 Crestland Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $775 · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Alameda Estates - Property Id: 164787

Beautiful property in a peaceful surrounding atmosphere with friendly resident's. Recently remodeled, our newly remodeled with all electric kitchens, Breakfast Bar, New wood plank flooring, Central heating/ air, Over-sized closets, stackable washer/dryer connections, On-site clothing care center, On-call Emergency Maintenance. Free parking, close to public transportation. Our rental rates start at $695.00 -$775.00, we also charge an extra 40.00 for water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164787
Property Id 164787

(RLNE5826648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Crestland Dr have any available units?
101 Crestland Dr has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Crestland Dr have?
Some of 101 Crestland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Crestland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Crestland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Crestland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Crestland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 101 Crestland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 101 Crestland Dr does offer parking.
Does 101 Crestland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Crestland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Crestland Dr have a pool?
No, 101 Crestland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 101 Crestland Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Crestland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Crestland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Crestland Dr has units with dishwashers.
