Apartment List
/
OK
/
nichols hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nichols Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2232 Andover Court
2232 Andover Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2232 Andover Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bed in The Village! Recently Refreshed! - This home is located near May and Britton. Great Location! Pretty wood tile, wood floors and a super layout! Large bedroom in converted garage area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
6325 Glenbrook Ct Court
6325 Glenbrook Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1901 Churchill Way
1901 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1035 sqft
1901 Churchill Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With 1 Car Garage In The Village - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in The Village. The bedrooms are on one side of the house and open to a small hall that leads to the bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilemans Belle Isle
6312 N VILLA AVE
6312 North Villa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
6312 N VILLA AVE Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Duplex - Great Location - Close to Everything - Beautiful Duplex in Great Location. Please DO NOT Disturb Tenant – call or text 405-313-6820 for Showing.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3032 NW 70th St
3032 Northwest 70th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1494 sqft
Adorable Home on Quiet Street, Roomy & Bright, Large Yard - This home has a newly updated kitchen, very large master bedroom and new flooring. It has a one car garage and a large back yard with a patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2837 Guilford Lane
2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
6308 Christon Court
6308 Christon Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Convenient OKC Location Close to Restaurants and Shopping. Easy access to Downtown! Large Living Area with Fireplace, Built-Ins and Wetbar. Formal Dining and Kitchen with Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms up with Baths plus Living Area Upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1305 Kenilworth Road
1305 Kenilworth Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2687 sqft
Light, bright, and open home with remodeled kitchen and baths, vaulted ceilings, and a great lot! Walk through the inviting entry into a large living room with high ceilings, wood floors, and fireplace, that opens to the kitchen and dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
FBIR
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1
2624 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Britton
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Britton
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
10125 N Pennsylvania #7
10125 North Pennsylvania Avenue, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1609 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Conveniently located across from the YMCA in the heart of Oklahoma City. Wood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the second floor with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
North Highland
336 NW 80 Corner
336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1384 sqft
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
6109 North Brookline Avenue
6109 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
834 sqft
The amazing Tara Condominium are a hidden gem. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway that can take you anywhere in the city.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Churchill Way
1740 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1740 Churchill Way Available 08/01/20 2 Bed in The Village! - This home is located in The Village on N Penn and Britton. Super sweet! Vinyl flooring in living and dining. Kitchen includes refrigerator! All the cute village charm.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Britton
1324 Nw 81st St
1324 Northwest 81st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1412 sqft
Great house only steps from Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary school.(A national blue ribbon school) This wonderful 4 bed 2 bath house has so much to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$857
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nichols Hills, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nichols Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Nichols Hills 2 BedroomsNichols Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNichols Hills 3 BedroomsNichols Hills Apartments with Balcony
Nichols Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNichols Hills Apartments with ParkingNichols Hills Apartments with PoolNichols Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Nichols Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNichols Hills Furnished ApartmentsNichols Hills Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University