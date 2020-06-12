/
3 bedroom apartments
264 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1727 NW 63 Road
1727 Northwest 63rd Street, Nichols Hills, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1833 sqft
Perfect, large home in best area of town. Huge yard. Recently repainted, bathrooms refreshed, new fixtures and toilets. Beautiful fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is very nice and have breakfast nook. Very flexible floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Camden Way
1501 Camden Way, Nichols Hills, OK
Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible for paying ALL utilities. Pet deposit fee and a security deposit of $8,000 due upon signing lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Huntington Avenue
1114 Huntington Avenue, Nichols Hills, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
3309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1114 Huntington Avenue in Nichols Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
North Highland
1 Unit Available
424 Northwest 83rd Street
424 Northwest 83rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1916 Andover Ct
1916 Andover Court, The Village, OK
Rent to Own Property in The Village - Property Id: 296705 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $150,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance): $1481 per month for 30 Year
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2707 NW 68th Street
2707 Northwest 68th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2707 NW 68th Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9712 NW Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1322 sqft
School system should be researched by renter.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North Highland
1 Unit Available
440 NW 91st
440 Northwest 91st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
GREAT LOCATION REMODELED READY TO MOVE IN READY. COZY KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM. 3BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CENRAL HEAT/AIR. 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED BACK YARD
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Huntleigh Drive
2612 Huntleigh Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1262 sqft
Delightful home for lease. That would be a joy to en-dwell! Cute facade with nice inviting front porch. Three bedrooms, laundry room & nice yard. Stylish updating & Newly remodelled bathroom.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
336 NW 80 Corner
336 Northwest 80th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1384 sqft
If location is important to you so that you spend more time at home and less time getting to your final destination whether it is work or going out to socialize, then this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom is ideal.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Highland
1 Unit Available
237 NW 82nd St
237 Northwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN NW OKC !! - This 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
8209 Lakehurst Dr.
8209 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2860 sqft
This lakefront beauty offers one of the best views and the greatest sunset in Oklahoma City. Located in Lakehurst this 3 bedroom single story home could be the perfect fit for you. Lawncare is include. This home is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1504 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1433 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
