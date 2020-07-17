1110 Sherwood Lane - 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity. Only steps to Nichols Hills Plaza and walkability to Classen Curve and Whole Foods. You do not want to miss your opportunity to lease at the only rental complex in highly desirable Nichols Hills.



Apartments & Grounds



Salt water pool



High-end finishes



Quartz countertops



NEW modern kitchen and bathrooms



Whirlpool stainless appliances featuring double ovens



Soft-close cabinetry with modern pulls



Fisher & Paykel washer and dryer in each unit



Location



Walkability to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Classen Curve



Across the street from walking & running trails through Nichols Hills



Close proximity to highways and centrally located.

With four floor plans to choose from, we have something for everyone. Whether you want to enjoy a 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with upscale flair or you need to stretch out in a 2-bed, 2.5 bath unit, we've got you covered.