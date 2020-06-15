1110 Sherwood Lane - 104

Amenities
Pool View
Direct Parking Access
Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity. Only steps to Nichols Hills Plaza and walkability to Classen Curve and Whole Foods. You do not want to miss your opportunity to lease at the only rental complex in highly desirable Nichols Hills.
Apartments & Grounds
Salt water pool
High-end finishes
Quartz countertops
NEW modern kitchen and bathrooms
Whirlpool stainless appliances featuring double ovens
Soft-close cabinetry with modern pulls
Fisher & Paykel washer and dryer in each unit
Location
Walkability to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Classen Curve
Across the street from walking & running trails through Nichols Hills
Close proximity to highways and centrally located.
With four floor plans to choose from, we have something for everyone. Whether you want to enjoy a 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with upscale flair or you need to stretch out in a 2-bed, 2.5 bath unit, we've got you covered.