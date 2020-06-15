All apartments in Nichols Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1110 Sherwood Lane - 104

1110 Sherwood Ln · (405) 456-0750
Location

1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Pool View
Direct Parking Access
Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity. Only steps to Nichols Hills Plaza and walkability to Classen Curve and Whole Foods. You do not want to miss your opportunity to lease at the only rental complex in highly desirable Nichols Hills.

Apartments & Grounds

Salt water pool

High-end finishes

Quartz countertops

NEW modern kitchen and bathrooms

Whirlpool stainless appliances featuring double ovens

Soft-close cabinetry with modern pulls

Fisher & Paykel washer and dryer in each unit

Location

Walkability to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Classen Curve

Across the street from walking & running trails through Nichols Hills

Close proximity to highways and centrally located.
With four floor plans to choose from, we have something for everyone. Whether you want to enjoy a 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment with upscale flair or you need to stretch out in a 2-bed, 2.5 bath unit, we've got you covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have any available units?
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have?
Some of 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nichols Hills.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 does offer parking.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 has a pool.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have accessible units?
No, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 Sherwood Lane - 104 has units with air conditioning.
