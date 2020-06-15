All apartments in Nichols Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1110 Park Manor Street

1110 Park Manor Drive · (405) 509-9170
Location

1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Park Manor Street · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FZiO4QoqmX&env=production

This stunning gem in Nichols Hills has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with home totaling nearly 1,600 square feet with a one car attached garage, spacious living room with bay window and large stone wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has wood floors and refrigerator is included (as is). Located within walking distance to Nichols Hills Plaza, and only minutes from amenities such as Penn Square Mall, Classen Curve, Nichols Hills Shopping, and more. Fully screened in back patio with large fenced in backyard. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5842512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

