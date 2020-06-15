1110 Park Manor Street

Amenities
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=FZiO4QoqmX&env=production
This stunning gem in Nichols Hills has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with home totaling nearly 1,600 square feet with a one car attached garage, spacious living room with bay window and large stone wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has wood floors and refrigerator is included (as is). Located within walking distance to Nichols Hills Plaza, and only minutes from amenities such as Penn Square Mall, Classen Curve, Nichols Hills Shopping, and more. Fully screened in back patio with large fenced in backyard. Pets case by case.
