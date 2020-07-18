Rent Calculator
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK 73065
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! -
(RLNE5912484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have any available units?
700 NE 21st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newcastle, OK
.
Is 700 NE 21st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
700 NE 21st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 NE 21st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 NE 21st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 700 NE 21st Terrace offers parking.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 NE 21st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have a pool?
No, 700 NE 21st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 700 NE 21st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 NE 21st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 NE 21st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 NE 21st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
