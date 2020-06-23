All apartments in Newcastle
421 Saint James Place
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:51 PM

421 Saint James Place

421 St James Pl · (405) 835-6877
Location

421 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK 73065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home also features an in-ground, steel constructed, storm shelter for your added protection. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.
Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Saint James Place have any available units?
421 Saint James Place has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 421 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
421 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 421 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 421 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 421 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 421 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.
