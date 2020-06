Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful new home 3 beds plus study or 4th bed, 3 car garage. In the Ridge addition. Craftsman style exterior and modern/urban farmhouse interior. Beautiful open living dining, kitchen, granite island separates the kitchen and the living room. Great floor plan must see. Over sized .66 acre lot. and easy access to Highway 62. Live in the country and get to town fast. Lease Purchase available, ask for details