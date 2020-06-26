All apartments in Newcastle
Newcastle, OK
1101 Northwest 5th Street
Last updated June 26 2020

1101 Northwest 5th Street

1101 NW 5th St · (405) 835-6877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK 73065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have any available units?
1101 Northwest 5th Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1101 Northwest 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Northwest 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Northwest 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Northwest 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Northwest 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
