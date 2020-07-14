All apartments in Moore
Find more places like The Edge Of Moore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
The Edge Of Moore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

The Edge Of Moore

Open Now until 6pm
1200 NW 10th st · (405) 266-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK 73170

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25A · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge Of Moore.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
accessible
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
courtyard
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy. At The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, you'll always feel at home in your fully-appointed, private entry one, two, or three-bedroom apartment home. Full kitchens, plush carpeting and/or plank flooring, large living areas, ample storage, and 24-hour maintenance are only a few of the individual luxury amenities found at The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes. The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes is pleased to offer affordable living at an affordable price. We are located off Santa Fe and NW 12th St. across the street from Highland Middle School, minutes away from the newly constructed Norman Regional Hospital, Warren IMAX Theatre, and much more. You will fall in love with your new home at The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant or $50 married couple
Deposit: $200 1 bedroom, $250 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Renter responsible for all utilities. Flat rate for water. 1 bedroom water $50, 2 bedroom water $60, 3 bedroom water $70
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge Of Moore have any available units?
The Edge Of Moore has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Edge Of Moore have?
Some of The Edge Of Moore's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge Of Moore currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge Of Moore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge Of Moore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge Of Moore is pet friendly.
Does The Edge Of Moore offer parking?
Yes, The Edge Of Moore offers parking.
Does The Edge Of Moore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edge Of Moore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge Of Moore have a pool?
No, The Edge Of Moore does not have a pool.
Does The Edge Of Moore have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge Of Moore has accessible units.
Does The Edge Of Moore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge Of Moore has units with dishwashers.
Does The Edge Of Moore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Edge Of Moore has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Edge Of Moore?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moore 1 BedroomsMoore 2 Bedrooms
Moore 3 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity