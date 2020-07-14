Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room new construction accessible 24hr laundry accepts section 8 courtyard package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy. At The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, you'll always feel at home in your fully-appointed, private entry one, two, or three-bedroom apartment home. Full kitchens, plush carpeting and/or plank flooring, large living areas, ample storage, and 24-hour maintenance are only a few of the individual luxury amenities found at The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes. The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes is pleased to offer affordable living at an affordable price. We are located off Santa Fe and NW 12th St. across the street from Highland Middle School, minutes away from the newly constructed Norman Regional Hospital, Warren IMAX Theatre, and much more. You will fall in love with your new home at The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes!