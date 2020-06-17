905 W 19th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in Moore School District near NW 20th and Janeway! Storm shelter is located in the backyard, easily accessed for your family's protection! NEW Appliances, NEW Paint, NEW Flooring, NEW Bathrooms! Move quickly and you can be enjoying Christmas in your new home!



This home has LOTS of storage throughout the house! Kitchen has a pantry! Hallway also has lots of storage! It also has an inside laundry room so no running out to a cold garage to change over the clothes. The 3 bedrooms are all located together on the east side of the house. Master has a full bath with a shower. The main bath has a double shower.