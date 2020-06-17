All apartments in Moore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:58 AM

905 W 19th Street

905 NW 19th St · (405) 615-7112
Location

905 NW 19th St, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in Moore School District near NW 20th and Janeway! Storm shelter is located in the backyard, easily accessed for your family's protection! NEW Appliances, NEW Paint, NEW Flooring, NEW Bathrooms! Move quickly and you can be enjoying Christmas in your new home!

This home has LOTS of storage throughout the house! Kitchen has a pantry! Hallway also has lots of storage! It also has an inside laundry room so no running out to a cold garage to change over the clothes. The 3 bedrooms are all located together on the east side of the house. Master has a full bath with a shower. The main bath has a double shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W 19th Street have any available units?
905 W 19th Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 905 W 19th Street have?
Some of 905 W 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 W 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 W 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore.
Does 905 W 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 W 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 905 W 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W 19th Street have a pool?
No, 905 W 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 W 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 905 W 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 W 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 W 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 W 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
