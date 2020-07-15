805 Blue Ridge Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

805 BLUE RIDGE LOCATED IN MOORE - DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS HOME ANY WHERE EXCEPT WWW.HALLMARKOK.COM. THAT IS THE ACTUAL MANAGING COMPANY. ALL THE 3RD PARTY SITES SUCH AS ZILLOW, TRULIA AND SO ON ARE SCAMS.



This Beautiful home in Moore was built in 2014 located in the neighborhood at Hunter's Glen

It includes a Storm Shelter

3bedroom/2bath/2 car garage

Blinds through out the house

ceiling fans

granite counter tops

stove , microwave, dishwasher

Washer and Dryer hook-ups

covered patio, fenced in yard



$1515.00 A MONTH

$1515.00 DEPOSIT

App Fee:$35

Pet Fee:$500 non-refundable (No cats)



HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

405-735-8713



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3259426)