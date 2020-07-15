All apartments in Moore
805 Blue Ridge Rd.

805 Blue Ridge Road · (405) 735-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 Blue Ridge Road, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 805 Blue Ridge Rd. · Avail. now

$1,515

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
805 BLUE RIDGE LOCATED IN MOORE - DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS HOME ANY WHERE EXCEPT WWW.HALLMARKOK.COM. THAT IS THE ACTUAL MANAGING COMPANY. ALL THE 3RD PARTY SITES SUCH AS ZILLOW, TRULIA AND SO ON ARE SCAMS.

This Beautiful home in Moore was built in 2014 located in the neighborhood at Hunter's Glen
It includes a Storm Shelter
3bedroom/2bath/2 car garage
Blinds through out the house
ceiling fans
granite counter tops
stove , microwave, dishwasher
Washer and Dryer hook-ups
covered patio, fenced in yard

$1515.00 A MONTH
$1515.00 DEPOSIT
App Fee:$35
Pet Fee:$500 non-refundable (No cats)

HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
405-735-8713

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3259426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have any available units?
805 Blue Ridge Rd. has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 805 Blue Ridge Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Blue Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
805 Blue Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Blue Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. offers parking.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Blue Ridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Blue Ridge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
