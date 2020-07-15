805 Blue Ridge Rd.

Amenities
805 BLUE RIDGE LOCATED IN MOORE - DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS HOME ANY WHERE EXCEPT WWW.HALLMARKOK.COM. THAT IS THE ACTUAL MANAGING COMPANY. ALL THE 3RD PARTY SITES SUCH AS ZILLOW, TRULIA AND SO ON ARE SCAMS.
This Beautiful home in Moore was built in 2014 located in the neighborhood at Hunter's Glen
It includes a Storm Shelter
3bedroom/2bath/2 car garage
Blinds through out the house
ceiling fans
granite counter tops
stove , microwave, dishwasher
Washer and Dryer hook-ups
covered patio, fenced in yard
$1515.00 A MONTH
$1515.00 DEPOSIT
App Fee:$35
Pet Fee:$500 non-refundable (No cats)
HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
405-735-8713
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3259426)