Home
Moore, OK
661 Camelot
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
661 Camelot
661 Camelot Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
661 Camelot Street, Moore, OK 73160
Amenities
dishwasher
bbq/grill
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great House! Close to Everything! Five minutes from great shopping and dining! 10 minutes from Downtown! 20 minutes from OU Campus. 14' X 32' Shop in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 661 Camelot have any available units?
661 Camelot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moore, OK
.
What amenities does 661 Camelot have?
Some of 661 Camelot's amenities include dishwasher, bbq/grill, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 661 Camelot currently offering any rent specials?
661 Camelot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Camelot pet-friendly?
No, 661 Camelot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moore
.
Does 661 Camelot offer parking?
No, 661 Camelot does not offer parking.
Does 661 Camelot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Camelot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Camelot have a pool?
No, 661 Camelot does not have a pool.
Does 661 Camelot have accessible units?
No, 661 Camelot does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Camelot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Camelot has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Camelot have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Camelot does not have units with air conditioning.
