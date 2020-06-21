All apartments in Moore
513 Beechwood Way

513 Beechwood Way · (405) 245-0687
Location

513 Beechwood Way, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

5 Year Old Home That Backs Up to a Creek and Veterans Memorial Park! This Home is also Walking Distance to Heritage Trails Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base. Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year minimum lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. We have a storm shelter option if desired. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Beechwood Way have any available units?
513 Beechwood Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Beechwood Way have?
Some of 513 Beechwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Beechwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
513 Beechwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Beechwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Beechwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 513 Beechwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 513 Beechwood Way does offer parking.
Does 513 Beechwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Beechwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Beechwood Way have a pool?
No, 513 Beechwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 513 Beechwood Way have accessible units?
No, 513 Beechwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Beechwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Beechwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Beechwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Beechwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
