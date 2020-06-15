All apartments in Moore
3613 Ellis Ave
3613 Ellis Ave

3613 Ellis Avenue · (405) 364-4801
Location

3613 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK 73160
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3613 Ellis Ave · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet. This home comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air, security system, vaulted ceilings, and a fenced backyard.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE2260918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Ellis Ave have any available units?
3613 Ellis Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3613 Ellis Ave have?
Some of 3613 Ellis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Ellis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Ellis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Ellis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Ellis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Ellis Ave does offer parking.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Ellis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave have a pool?
No, 3613 Ellis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave have accessible units?
No, 3613 Ellis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Ellis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 Ellis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3613 Ellis Ave has units with air conditioning.
