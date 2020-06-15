Amenities
3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet. This home comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air, security system, vaulted ceilings, and a fenced backyard.
Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent
Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com
(RLNE2260918)