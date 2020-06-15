Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3613 Ellis Ave - Moore - Three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home with approximately 1300 square feet. This home comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air, security system, vaulted ceilings, and a fenced backyard.



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent



