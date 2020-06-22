All apartments in Moore
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219

124 Northeast 23rd Street · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air. Tenant is responsible for electric, owner pays water and trash. Shared laundry facility on site. Moore School District. Rent is $625 per month and deposit is $400. Pets up to 30 pounds are accepted, one pet only. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit OR $30/month pet fee. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have any available units?
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have?
Some of 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 currently offering any rent specials?
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 is pet friendly.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 offer parking?
No, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 does not offer parking.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have a pool?
No, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 does not have a pool.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have accessible units?
No, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219 has units with air conditioning.
