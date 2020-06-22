124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219

Amenities

Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air. Tenant is responsible for electric, owner pays water and trash. Shared laundry facility on site. Moore School District. Rent is $625 per month and deposit is $400. Pets up to 30 pounds are accepted, one pet only. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit OR $30/month pet fee. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.