1205 SW 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN. KITCHEN WITH REMODELED CABINETS AND HARDWARE w ABOVE CABINET SHELVING FOR DECORATIONS. NEW LIGHTING CERAMIC FLOORING, SKY LIGHT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. FREESTANDING STOVE/OVEN AND DISHWASHER. BREAKFAST BAR. COMBO OF PANTRY AND WASHER & DRYER CLOSET. DINING AREA w MATCHING FLOORING AS LIVING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH MATCHING FLOORING, NEWER LIGHTING AND CEILING FAN, FULL BATHROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH NEWER CEILING FANS AND MATCHING FLOORING. UPDATED MAIN BATHROOM WITH FULL TUB/SHOWER, SINGLE VANITY SINK. NEWER DOUBLE PANE LOW E WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE COMPLETE HOME. ROOF APPROX 6 YRS OLD. NEWER HEAT AND AIR. WOOD FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED SHADED PATIO. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. APPROX 1 MILE TO I-35.