Moore, OK
1048 Hargis Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

1048 Hargis Lane

1048 Hargis Lane · (405) 283-6521
Location

1048 Hargis Lane, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Updates include wood vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new fixtures, and fresh paint! The kitchen includes a dishwasher and range. Spacious, fenced in backyard with a patio! There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Great location - a short drive to I-35 for commuting and close to the many stores and restaurants along 19th Street! Rent is $1075 per month and deposit is $1075. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Hargis Lane have any available units?
1048 Hargis Lane has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1048 Hargis Lane have?
Some of 1048 Hargis Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Hargis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Hargis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Hargis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Hargis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Hargis Lane offers parking.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Hargis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane have a pool?
No, 1048 Hargis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane have accessible units?
No, 1048 Hargis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Hargis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Hargis Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1048 Hargis Lane has units with air conditioning.
