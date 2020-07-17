1048 Hargis Lane

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Updates include wood vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new fixtures, and fresh paint! The kitchen includes a dishwasher and range. Spacious, fenced in backyard with a patio! There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Great location - a short drive to I-35 for commuting and close to the many stores and restaurants along 19th Street! Rent is $1075 per month and deposit is $1075. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.