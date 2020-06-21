All apartments in Midwest City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3425 Willow Creek Rd.

3425 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3425 Willow Creek Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. New carpet, paint. Large fenced back yard. Must See!!
Shown By Appt Only

(RLNE2790469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have any available units?
3425 Willow Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midwest City, OK.
Is 3425 Willow Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Willow Creek Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Willow Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Willow Creek Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Willow Creek Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
