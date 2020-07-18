Rent Calculator
Home
/
Midwest City, OK
/
205 W. Marshall
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 W. Marshall
205 West Marshall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midwest City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
205 West Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110
Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In The Original Mile - 2 large bedrooms
1 bath
Dining room
Large living room
Central Heat & Air
Detached garage
Close to Towne Center Shopping
Laundry Room
(RLNE3623761)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 W. Marshall have any available units?
205 W. Marshall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Midwest City, OK
.
What amenities does 205 W. Marshall have?
Some of 205 W. Marshall's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 205 W. Marshall currently offering any rent specials?
205 W. Marshall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W. Marshall pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 W. Marshall is pet friendly.
Does 205 W. Marshall offer parking?
Yes, 205 W. Marshall offers parking.
Does 205 W. Marshall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 W. Marshall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W. Marshall have a pool?
No, 205 W. Marshall does not have a pool.
Does 205 W. Marshall have accessible units?
No, 205 W. Marshall does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W. Marshall have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W. Marshall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 W. Marshall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 W. Marshall has units with air conditioning.
