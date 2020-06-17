All apartments in Long
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

477027 E 1060 RD

477027 E 1060 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

477027 E 1060 Rd, Long, OK 74948

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute little farm house in rural Roland/ Liberty. Three bedroom 1 1/2 bath. New Paint and light Fixtures. Wood Floors. Beautiful shade trees with 1 Acre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477027 E 1060 RD have any available units?
477027 E 1060 RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long, OK.
Is 477027 E 1060 RD currently offering any rent specials?
477027 E 1060 RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477027 E 1060 RD pet-friendly?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD offer parking?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not offer parking.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD have a pool?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not have a pool.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD have accessible units?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not have accessible units.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477027 E 1060 RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 477027 E 1060 RD does not have units with air conditioning.
