Logan County, OK
5709 Falkland Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

5709 Falkland Terrace

5709 Falkland Ter · (405) 509-9170
Location

5709 Falkland Ter, Logan County, OK 73034

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5709 Falkland Terrace · Avail. Aug 15

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=54ePb0QKdX&env=production

Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in a gated community! 3 car garage, 3 spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, and custom woodwork. You'll love the outdoor fireplace on the generously sized patio, perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood pool, park, basketball court, and clubhouse.Pets case by case.

(RLNE5329731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

