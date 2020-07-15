Amenities
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=54ePb0QKdX&env=production
Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac in a gated community! 3 car garage, 3 spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, and custom woodwork. You'll love the outdoor fireplace on the generously sized patio, perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood pool, park, basketball court, and clubhouse.Pets case by case.
(RLNE5329731)