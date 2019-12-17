Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4008 NW Ozmun Unit C Available 05/25/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!



This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located close to Fort Sill right off Rogers Lane. This townhouse has ceiling fans, a fireplace, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, double closets in the other bedroom, a refrigerator, a stove, a microwave, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, a covered patio and covered parking. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.



Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

580-353-7326



(RLNE4875536)