2213 NW 28th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2213 NW 28th St

2213 Northwest 28th Street · (580) 355-3355
Location

2213 Northwest 28th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large kitchen area, open to living area which has nice wood laminate flooring. Has a large mud room and fenced back yard. Double driveway. Close to Ft. Sill. Security System installed monitoring is at tenants expense.

Tenant responsible for AEP/PSO (electric), City of Lawton (water, sewer, and trash).

Schools are: Ridgecrest Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Lawton High School.

*PETS CONSIDERED* pending approval with *NON-REFUNDABLE* pet Fee!

***Rental Rate reflects price with "on-time" payments***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

