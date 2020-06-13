2108 Southwest A Avenue - 5

Amenities
Your new home awaits.
1 bedroom/1 bath apartments home available to rent beginning on June 1, 2019.
Spacious kitchen and living room area great for entertaining.
Centrally location near restaurants, shopping center, Cameron University, downtown and all manager cross streets (i.e. Gore Blvd, Sheridan Rd, Lee Blvd, and Cache Rd.)
Fully electric.
No Pets!!
Background check required for all adult tenants!
Application Fee $30/per adult applicant
Move in special $50 off Security Deposit $250
$75 off first month rent
All bill option available upon request
Contact us now Chasity to secure your new home now
580-786-1110
Lease Details: Tenant responsible for electric, trash, water and sewage.