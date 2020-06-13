2108 Southwest A Avenue - 5

Amenities

air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Your new home awaits.



1 bedroom/1 bath apartments home available to rent beginning on June 1, 2019.



Spacious kitchen and living room area great for entertaining.



Centrally location near restaurants, shopping center, Cameron University, downtown and all manager cross streets (i.e. Gore Blvd, Sheridan Rd, Lee Blvd, and Cache Rd.)



Fully electric.

No Pets!!

Background check required for all adult tenants!

Application Fee $30/per adult applicant

Move in special $50 off Security Deposit $250

$75 off first month rent

All bill option available upon request



Contact us now Chasity to secure your new home now



580-786-1110



Lease Details: Tenant responsible for electric, trash, water and sewage.