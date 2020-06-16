All apartments in Lawton
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

2106 Southwest A Avenue - 4

2106 Southwest a Avenue · (580) 786-1110
Location

2106 Southwest a Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Your new home awaits.

1 bedroom/1 bath apartments home available to rent beginning on immediately.

Spacious kitchen and living room area great for entertaining.

Centrally location near restaurants, shopping center, Cameron University, downtown and all manager cross streets (i.e. Gore Blvd, Sheridan Rd, Lee Blvd, and Cache Rd.)

Fully electric.
No Pets!!
Background check required for all adult tenants!
Application Fee $30/per adult applicant
Move in special $50 off Security Deposit $250
$100 off first month rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

