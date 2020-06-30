11704 S. Holley Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean & Bright Home In Jenks School District! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tiled kitchen w/pantry, vaulted ceiling in large living room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Located near neighborhood park. Very nice! Available August 1st. Covid 19 procedures in place for showings, i.e. masks and gloves.



For more details or to schedule a showing please email Kim Cavin @ kcavin@mcgrawok.com.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE2016652)