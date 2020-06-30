All apartments in Jenks
11704 S. Holley Ave.

11704 South Holley Avenue · (918) 398-2837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11704 South Holley Avenue, Jenks, OK 74037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11704 S. Holley Ave. · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean & Bright Home In Jenks School District! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tiled kitchen w/pantry, vaulted ceiling in large living room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Located near neighborhood park. Very nice! Available August 1st. Covid 19 procedures in place for showings, i.e. masks and gloves.

For more details or to schedule a showing please email Kim Cavin @ kcavin@mcgrawok.com.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2016652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have any available units?
11704 S. Holley Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11704 S. Holley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11704 S. Holley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 S. Holley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11704 S. Holley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11704 S. Holley Ave. offers parking.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11704 S. Holley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have a pool?
No, 11704 S. Holley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11704 S. Holley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11704 S. Holley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11704 S. Holley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11704 S. Holley Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
