Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

This is our popular one bedroom, one bathroom floorplan with 600 square feet of living space. This cottage apartment home features patio/balcony, washer and dryer in unit, and full kitchen. All Utilities Paid. Amenities: 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, Home Health Services, Meal Plan Options Monthly Social Events. Please call a member of our friendly leasing staff (580-286-3757) for more information!