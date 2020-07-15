414 N 13th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667



Rent to OWN.



3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.



$105,000 purchase price

$10,000 down payment



Monthly Payment Options:



$946 per month for 30 Year Term



No credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300667

