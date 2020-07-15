All apartments in Guthrie
414 N 13th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

414 N 13th St

414 North 13th Street · (405) 205-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK 73044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $989 · Avail. now

$989

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667

Rent to OWN.

3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.

$105,000 purchase price
$10,000 down payment

Monthly Payment Options:

$946 per month for 30 Year Term

No credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300667
Property Id 300667

(RLNE5857117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 N 13th St have any available units?
414 N 13th St has a unit available for $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 414 N 13th St have?
Some of 414 N 13th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 N 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
414 N 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 N 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 N 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 414 N 13th St offer parking?
No, 414 N 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 414 N 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 N 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 N 13th St have a pool?
No, 414 N 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 414 N 13th St have accessible units?
No, 414 N 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 N 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 N 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 N 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 N 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
