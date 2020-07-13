All apartments in Glenpool
Glenpool, OK
Grandview Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Grandview Heights

12302 S Yukon Ave · (918) 505-9641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3427 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 528 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 833 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 2631 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
package receiving
Grandview Heights is revolutionizing what luxury Glenpool and South Tulsa apartments can be! Choose from a variety of designer floor plans that feature fantastic upscale amenities like private garage parking and refreshing spa-like bathrooms. Enjoy the luxury of modern gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and apartment interiors with high 9-foot ceilings, or vaulted ceilings on top floors! Relax in your very own enclosed sunroom or take in the refreshing South Tulsa air on your private outdoor patio. Grandview Heights provides the finest luxury apartments in Glenpool and Tulsa, OK.\n\nAt Grandview Heights, our luxury apartments in Glenpool, OK are the prime address for pet-friendly living in the South Tulsa area. Bring your dog to one of our two beautiful Bark Parks to play fetch and socialize. At our Tulsa, OK apartments you will appreciate the beautiful resort-style swimming pool, full-size basketball court, and the convenience of our state-of-the-art fitness facility. You can see why Grandview Heights Apartments features the best apartments in the Glenpool, OK and South Tulsa areas.\n\nOur Glenpool apartment residents appreciate our ideal location near the Highway 75 Corridor, for direct access to Downtown Tulsa without tolls. Our Tulsa, OK luxury apartment residents live in a location near prime retailers, and all the outstanding restaurants in South Tulsa that satisfy the food lover in us all, and Glenpool's newest developing restaurants are just outside their doorstep. If you are looking to relocate to South Tulsa, Glenpool, or an area with easy access to Downtown Tulsa, then look no further than the luxury Grandview Heights Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 (includes up to 2 applicants)
Deposit: $150-$200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Optional garage: $90/month; Private Villas have attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Heights have any available units?
Grandview Heights has 9 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grandview Heights have?
Some of Grandview Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Heights is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Heights offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Heights offers parking.
Does Grandview Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandview Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Heights have a pool?
Yes, Grandview Heights has a pool.
Does Grandview Heights have accessible units?
No, Grandview Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Grandview Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Grandview Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grandview Heights has units with air conditioning.
