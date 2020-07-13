Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park internet access package receiving

Grandview Heights is revolutionizing what luxury Glenpool and South Tulsa apartments can be! Choose from a variety of designer floor plans that feature fantastic upscale amenities like private garage parking and refreshing spa-like bathrooms. Enjoy the luxury of modern gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and apartment interiors with high 9-foot ceilings, or vaulted ceilings on top floors! Relax in your very own enclosed sunroom or take in the refreshing South Tulsa air on your private outdoor patio. Grandview Heights provides the finest luxury apartments in Glenpool and Tulsa, OK.



At Grandview Heights, our luxury apartments in Glenpool, OK are the prime address for pet-friendly living in the South Tulsa area. Bring your dog to one of our two beautiful Bark Parks to play fetch and socialize. At our Tulsa, OK apartments you will appreciate the beautiful resort-style swimming pool, full-size basketball court, and the convenience of our state-of-the-art fitness facility. You can see why Grandview Heights Apartments features the best apartments in the Glenpool, OK and South Tulsa areas.



Our Glenpool apartment residents appreciate our ideal location near the Highway 75 Corridor, for direct access to Downtown Tulsa without tolls. Our Tulsa, OK luxury apartment residents live in a location near prime retailers, and all the outstanding restaurants in South Tulsa that satisfy the food lover in us all, and Glenpool's newest developing restaurants are just outside their doorstep. If you are looking to relocate to South Tulsa, Glenpool, or an area with easy access to Downtown Tulsa, then look no further than the luxury Grandview Heights Apartments.