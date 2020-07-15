Apartment List
/
OK
/
geronimo
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK

Finding an apartment in Geronimo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
60 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
802 SE Brigadoon Way
802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1373 sqft
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
3804 NW Cherry Ave.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2604 SW H Ave
2604 Southwest H Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
Nice and roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car carport. Updated kitchen and spacious living room with large fenced in backyard. Close to Cameron University.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1519 SW New York Ave
1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5603 NW Briarwood Dr.
5603 Northwest Briarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$575
1048 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom is fresh and clean. Nice fenced yard with trees. Approx. 1048 Sq. Ft. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 32

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4406 SW Rosemary Way
4406 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1506 sqft
4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place.

1 of 29

Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl.
2312 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1811 NW Bell Avenue
1811 Northwest Bell Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Cozy, newly updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Open kitchen dining concept with beautiful hardwood throughout. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Close to public park.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
2713 NW 14th St.
2713 Northwest 14th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
Nice looking home with a covered front porch, large back yard that backs up to a park. Owner will consider owner financing for the right person, ask us how! Home features updated electric, newer heat and air system and spacious rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Geronimo, OK

Finding an apartment in Geronimo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Geronimo 3 BedroomsGeronimo Apartments with Balconies
Geronimo Apartments with ParkingGeronimo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Geronimo Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeronimo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKWichita Falls, TX
Duncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University