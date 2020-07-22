Apartment List
/
OK
/
geronimo
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Geronimo offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
52 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4546 NE Arlington Avenue
4546 Northeast Arlington Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1584 sqft
4546 NE Arlington Avenue Available 08/23/20 Nice two story town-home located in the MacArthur Park area - 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2004 NE 36th St.
2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1806 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Geronimo, OK

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Geronimo offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Geronimo. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Geronimo can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Geronimo 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGeronimo Apartments with Balconies
Geronimo Apartments with ParkingGeronimo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Geronimo Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeronimo Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKWichita Falls, TX
Duncan, OKChickasha, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University