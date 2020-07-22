Apartment List
/
OK
/
geronimo
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Geronimo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Cherokee Street
214 Cherokee Street, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
214 Cherokee Street Available 07/24/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
52 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
$475
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3146 NW Cache Rd 218
3146 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 218 Available 08/01/20 1BR Remodeled - Property Id: 68832 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 133
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
990 sqft
Unit 133 Available 08/15/20 **Spacious 2BR Remodeled** - Property Id: 75087 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Dr, Lawton, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3835 sqft
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive - If you are looking for the CACHE SCHOOL DISTRICT look no further! This 2 story beauty features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, formal dining room, office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and all new

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2601 NE Dearborn
2601 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
EASTSIDE LOCATION!! - This three bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home with a 2 car garage sits on a corner lot. The home is located in the Macarthur School District. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/24/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4824 SE Kincaid Ave.
4824 Southeast Kincaid Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$885
1502 sqft
4824 SE Kincaid Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4408 SW Rolling Hills Drive
4408 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
4408 SW Rolling Hills Drive Available 08/29/20 Fantastic home located in Rolling Hills! - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home, 2 baths, 2 car garage, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring in the

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3706 NE Fieldcrest
3706 Northeast Fieldcrest Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1671 sqft
3706 NE Fieldcrest Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Eastlake Addition! Pets are Negotiable with Homeowner Approval! - 3 large bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage, beautiful granite fireplace, huge living area , kitchen and formal dining, breakfast bar, The

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3525 NE 35th Street
3525 Northeast 35th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1856 sqft
Crown Point Area!! - Very nice spacious, all electric but fireplace, home located in the Crown Pointe area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2209 SW Oxford Dr.
2209 Southwest Oxford Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1182 sqft
2209 SW Oxford Dr. Available 08/21/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This home is located in the prestigious Highlands addition.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5406 SW Trevor Circle
5406 Southwest Trevor Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
5406 SW Trevor Circle Available 07/25/20 Great home located in Dove Creek AREA - 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, huge living room with fireplace and built-in TV cabinet, Office space, Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Geronimo, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Geronimo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Geronimo 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGeronimo Apartments with Balconies
Geronimo Apartments with ParkingGeronimo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Geronimo Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeronimo Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKWichita Falls, TX
Duncan, OKChickasha, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University