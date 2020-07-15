Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK with garages

Geronimo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Cherokee Street
214 Cherokee Street, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
214 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
60 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive
4104 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1421 sqft
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive Available 07/17/20 Rolling Hills Area, Bishop School District! Pet's Negotiable with Owner Approval! - Very nice two story home located in the Rolling Hills Area.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue
6140 Southwest Oakcliff, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Lee West Estates area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, dishwasher, stove with above hood

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
916 SW 81st Street
916 Southwest 81st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1648 sqft
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/31/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5406 SW Trevor Circle
5406 Southwest Trevor Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
5406 SW Trevor Circle Available 07/16/20 Great home located in Dove Creek AREA - 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, huge living room with fireplace and built-in TV cabinet, Office space, Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Southwest 49th Street
122 Southwest 49th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1225 sqft
Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4625 SE Mieling Drive
4625 Southeast Mieling Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1126 sqft
4625 SE Mieling Drive Available 07/24/20 Pet Negotiable with home owner approval!! - Charming home located in the Sungate area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2421 SW 41st Street
2421 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. - Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2004 NE 36th St.
2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1806 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
14 NW 56th Street
14 Northwest 56th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1404 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS AREA!! - Very nice 2 story home located in the Country Club Addition area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, open kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator,

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue
4607 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1700 sqft
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue Available 04/06/20 Eastside home walking distance to MacArthur Schools.... - Very well maintained home, located on the eastside, walking distance to MacArthur Schools, updated features.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
608 SW 62nd Street
608 Southwest 62nd Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1230 sqft
Lee West Area!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Lee West Area, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, nice size back
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Geronimo, OK

Geronimo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

