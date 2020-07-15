Apartment List
apartments with balcony
28 Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK with balconies

1 Unit Available
214 Cherokee Street
214 Cherokee Street, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
214 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
60 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to

1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,

1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.

1 Unit Available
802 SE Brigadoon Way
802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1373 sqft
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a

1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast

1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
5406 SW Trevor Circle
5406 Southwest Trevor Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
5406 SW Trevor Circle Available 07/16/20 Great home located in Dove Creek AREA - 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, huge living room with fireplace and built-in TV cabinet, Office space, Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 Unit Available
2604 SW H Ave
2604 Southwest H Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
Nice and roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car carport. Updated kitchen and spacious living room with large fenced in backyard. Close to Cameron University.

1 Unit Available
5603 NW Briarwood Dr.
5603 Northwest Briarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet

1 Unit Available
2421 SW 41st Street
2421 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District. - Great open floor plan home, in Bishop School District.

1 Unit Available
2004 NE 36th St.
2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1806 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home.

1 Unit Available
14 NW 56th Street
14 Northwest 56th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1404 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS AREA!! - Very nice 2 story home located in the Country Club Addition area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, open kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator,

1 Unit Available
4406 SW Rosemary Way
4406 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1506 sqft
4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place.

1 Unit Available
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl.
2312 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1102 NW Laird Ave.
1102 Northwest Laird Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1753 sqft
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Geronimo, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Geronimo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

