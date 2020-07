Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

214 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated. This is a spacious home with an open floor plan and breakfast bar. Large great room and a big master bedroom with walk in closet. Out back is a large privacy fenced yard with mature trees and covered patio. Pets are negotiable with owner approval



(RLNE3353530)