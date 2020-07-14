All apartments in Enid
Esplanade at Stonebridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:05 AM

Esplanade at Stonebridge

1200 N Cleveland St · (580) 227-8605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1200 N Cleveland St, Enid, OK 73703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3107 · Avail. Sep 8

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Sep 19

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 7103 · Avail. Aug 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4308 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 4201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 6206 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 8103 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 8303 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esplanade at Stonebridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Esplanade at Stonebridge Village was designed for people who like the finer things in life, for those who don’t mind treating themselves to something nice once in awhile. But the breathtaking homes at Will are more than meets the eye—which is saying a lot, considering the granite countertops on both the built-in desk and the spacious kitchen island, the sleek black appliances, and the double vanity sinks in the master baths of the two- and three-bedroom homes. At Esplanade, we know that your community—like your home—is where you make it. When you sign the lease on your brand new apartment, you’re saying “Yes” to the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience that only Esplanade can offer. You’re also saying “Yes” to the harmony—the sense of community—that you should expect to find anywhere you decide to make your home. And you’re saying “Yes” to the nicest apartment homes available in Enid, Oklahoma, hands down. Inside your new community, you’ll be greeted by the resort-style pool with outdoor fire pit and cozy cabana, both of which are situated near the clubhouse with a fully equipped business center, game room with full kitchen, and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Add to that your new doggie park, on-site carwash, and grilling stations scattered throughout the property, and you’ll believe us when we say we had you in mind when creating Esplanade at Stonebridge Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carport: $40/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have any available units?
Esplanade at Stonebridge has 39 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Esplanade at Stonebridge have?
Some of Esplanade at Stonebridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esplanade at Stonebridge currently offering any rent specials?
Esplanade at Stonebridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Esplanade at Stonebridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Esplanade at Stonebridge is pet friendly.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge offer parking?
Yes, Esplanade at Stonebridge offers parking.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Esplanade at Stonebridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have a pool?
Yes, Esplanade at Stonebridge has a pool.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have accessible units?
No, Esplanade at Stonebridge does not have accessible units.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esplanade at Stonebridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Esplanade at Stonebridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Esplanade at Stonebridge has units with air conditioning.
