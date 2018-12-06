408 N Oakwood Rd

Amenities

A large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in Enid, with central heat and air. Water and trash are included with the rent. Tenants enjoy swimming in the summer, and we are small pet friendly. We are one of the few remaining apartment complexes in Enid that are locally owned, and we take pride serving you in our community. We are located among residential properties and away from the hustle and bustle of commercialism, but are close enough to walk and jog or ride to your local grocery stores, home stores, and most any other locations you may desire. Come see us at 408 N. Oakwood, 580-237-3815.

Date Available: March 17, 2020. $550/month rent. $300 security deposit required with $20 application fee.