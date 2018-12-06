All apartments in Enid
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

408 N Oakwood Rd

408 North Oakwood Road · (580) 237-3815
Location

408 North Oakwood Road, Enid, OK 73703

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9A · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in Enid, with central heat and air. Water and trash are included with the rent. Tenants enjoy swimming in the summer, and we are small pet friendly. We are one of the few remaining apartment complexes in Enid that are locally owned, and we take pride serving you in our community. We are located among residential properties and away from the hustle and bustle of commercialism, but are close enough to walk and jog or ride to your local grocery stores, home stores, and most any other locations you may desire. Come see us at 408 N. Oakwood, 580-237-3815.
Date Available: March 17, 2020. $550/month rent. $300 security deposit required with $20 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

