Enid, OK
1602 N Monroe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1602 N Monroe

1602 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1602 North Monroe Street, Enid, OK 73701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Charming 2 bedroom home!

To see the property please call or come by our office to schedule a showing.

E-Towne Property Management
706 W. Maine
Enid, OK 73701
580-233-0001

(RLNE5852261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 N Monroe have any available units?
1602 N Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enid, OK.
Is 1602 N Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
1602 N Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 N Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 1602 N Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enid.
Does 1602 N Monroe offer parking?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 1602 N Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 N Monroe have a pool?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 1602 N Monroe have accessible units?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 N Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 N Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 N Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
