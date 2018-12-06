Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Enid
Find more places like 1202 Sunset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Enid, OK
/
1202 Sunset
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1202 Sunset
1202 Sunset Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1202 Sunset Avenue, Enid, OK 73703
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now Available! - This home is situated on a corner
Hardwood floors and carpet
Built in bookcase in the Family Room
Storage Shed in the back yard
Central heat and air
Privacy Fence in back
Gas Fireplace
2 Car Garage
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4326429)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 Sunset have any available units?
1202 Sunset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enid, OK
.
What amenities does 1202 Sunset have?
Some of 1202 Sunset's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1202 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Sunset is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Sunset offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Sunset does offer parking.
Does 1202 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Sunset have a pool?
No, 1202 Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 1202 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Sunset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Sunset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 Sunset has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Esplanade at Stonebridge
1200 N Cleveland St
Enid, OK 73703
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OK
Edmond, OK
Ponca City, OK
Stillwater, OK
El Reno, OK
Guthrie, OK
Apartments Near Colleges
Mid-America Christian University
University of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City University
Francis Tuttle Technology Center