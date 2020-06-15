All apartments in Elk City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1900 West Broadway Avenue - E-35

1900 West Broadway Avenue · (580) 225-5557
Location

1900 West Broadway Avenue, Elk City, OK 73644

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Quiet Area- Good Schools-Close to Shopping Newly renovated: Amenities: ~Laundry Room with 6 washers/ 6 dryers (large capacity) ~Volleyball net ~Horseshoe Pit ~Corn-hole ( Beanbag toss) ~Covered Pavilions with BBQ grills and seating w/ tables ~Playground for kids ~Dog Park with watering hole ~Newly Updated Units ~New Flooring ~New Paint

Quiet Area- Good Schools-Close to Shopping Newly renovated: Amenities: ~Laundry Room with 6 washers/ 6 dryers (large capacity) ~Volleyball net ~Horseshoe Pit ~Corn-hole ( Beanbag toss) ~Covered Pavilions with BBQ grills and seating w/ tables ~Playground for kids ~Dog Park with watering hole ~Newly Updated Units ~New Flooring ~New Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

