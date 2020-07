Amenities

Greg's El Reno Duplex - Property Id: 307522



Great half duplex for rent in El Reno's newest addition Settlers Crossing. 3br, 2ba with an attached 2 car garage. Rent is $1100/month. Please call or email before filling out application. We have a free application link. Look at the pictures and if you like it we have a virtual tour as well ask us for that! Close to shopping and eating places. Nice new development. Clean community. Call or text 605-639-1525 with questions.

**Our application is free. Call or email and we will send you the link.

No Pets Allowed



