401 Longhorn Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:51 PM

401 Longhorn Drive

401 Longhorn Drive · (405) 835-6877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Longhorn Drive, Edmond, OK 73003
Chisholm Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Longhorn Drive have any available units?
401 Longhorn Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
Is 401 Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 401 Longhorn Drive has a pool.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Longhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Longhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
