Amenities

granite counters pool playground fireplace bathtub

Spacious 4 bedroom/3.5 bath - Marvelous Home in the Hampden Hollow Addition of Edmond Public School district ready for You will love walking into this beautiful home! This home offers upstairs and downstairs rooms and includes a wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The living area has a fire place, where you can cozy up with a good book or entertain friends and family.

upstairs family room has a full bar and fill bathroom with shower.

There a is large master bedroom and the bathroom includes a garden tub, that is a wonderful way to unwind at the end of your day. The house is set up for a full security system.

Outside you have an automatic sprinkler system

Please call 844-4110 or 405-361-6604 to schedule a time to see the home.move-in. 4 spacious bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Fireplace in open living area, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Beautiful landscaping and nice neighborhood with community pool and playground. A home you don't want to miss out on!



No Section 8 Accepted.



(RLNE4654701)