1816 Ada Sage Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 PM

1816 Ada Sage Lane

1816 Ada Sage Lane · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 Ada Sage Lane, Edmond, OK 73003
Kimberly Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Edmond features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have any available units?
1816 Ada Sage Lane has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have?
Some of 1816 Ada Sage Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Ada Sage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Ada Sage Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Ada Sage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Ada Sage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Ada Sage Lane does offer parking.
Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Ada Sage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have a pool?
No, 1816 Ada Sage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have accessible units?
No, 1816 Ada Sage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Ada Sage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Ada Sage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
