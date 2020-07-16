All apartments in Edmond
1729 Whispering Creek Court
1729 Whispering Creek Court

1729 Whispering Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Whispering Creek Court, Edmond, OK 73013
Whispering Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home! New hardwood flooring, new tile in bathrooms, granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms and new paint throughout. Living room has gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Kitchen appliances include a range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master bathroom has large walk-in shower and separate soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. Patio area off master bedroom. 2 bedrooms and a study/game room on the second floor as well as a full bathroom. Half bath near entry way. Very spacious and beautiful backyard with two large covered patios. 2-car garage. Edmond Public Schools: Sunset Elementary / Summit Middle School / Santa Fe High School. ***NO PETS***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have any available units?
1729 Whispering Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have?
Some of 1729 Whispering Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Whispering Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Whispering Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Whispering Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Whispering Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Whispering Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Whispering Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1729 Whispering Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1729 Whispering Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Whispering Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Whispering Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
