1417 Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly.



Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Above ground walk in storm shelter is a HUGE bonus. Refrigerator stays. Large living room and spacious master. Relaxing back patio; sprinkler system! Great neighbors and community pool.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage (but only one car will fit; walk in storm shelter in garage)

Edmond Public Schools: Sunset/Heartland/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4094449)