1417 Jamestown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1417 Jamestown

1417 Jamestown · (405) 434-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK 73003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 Jamestown · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly.

Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Above ground walk in storm shelter is a HUGE bonus. Refrigerator stays. Large living room and spacious master. Relaxing back patio; sprinkler system! Great neighbors and community pool.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage (but only one car will fit; walk in storm shelter in garage)
Edmond Public Schools: Sunset/Heartland/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4094449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Jamestown have any available units?
1417 Jamestown has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Jamestown have?
Some of 1417 Jamestown's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Jamestown currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Jamestown isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Jamestown pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Jamestown is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Jamestown offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Jamestown does offer parking.
Does 1417 Jamestown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Jamestown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Jamestown have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Jamestown has a pool.
Does 1417 Jamestown have accessible units?
No, 1417 Jamestown does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Jamestown have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Jamestown does not have units with dishwashers.
