1010 Jefferson St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, garage, and yard. Utilities included: water and internet. Yard is maintained by landlord. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 4 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.