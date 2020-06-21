All apartments in Edmond
1010 Jefferson St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

1010 Jefferson St

1010 Jefferson St · (405) 590-7719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Jefferson St, Edmond, OK 73034
College View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, garage, and yard. Utilities included: water and internet. Yard is maintained by landlord. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 4 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Jefferson St have any available units?
1010 Jefferson St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Jefferson St have?
Some of 1010 Jefferson St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Jefferson St does offer parking.
Does 1010 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 1010 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 1010 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
