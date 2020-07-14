All apartments in Del City
Cedar Hills

4625 Tinker Diagonal St · (405) 584-6478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4625 Tinker Diagonal Str. Apt # 30 · Avail. now

$640

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 4625 Tinker Diagonal Str. Apt # 27 · Avail. now

$690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4625 Tinker Diagonal Str. Apt # 123 · Avail. now

$760

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4625 Tinker Diagonal Str. Apt # 8 · Avail. Jul 29

$760

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4625 Tinker Diagonal Str. Apt # 6 · Avail. now

$805

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Water
Application Fee: $40 For Everyone 18 Years And Older
Deposit: $200 For Apartments 1B, 2B1B, 2B2B, $250 For Town Homes 2B1.5B 3B2.5B
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 45 lbs and up it is $400; Anything under is $300. Any Aggressive Pets Are Restricted. No Matter Breed Or Size. Dogs Not Allowed Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Bullys.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: All Size Cats Are The Same
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Hills have any available units?
Cedar Hills has 6 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Hills have?
Some of Cedar Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Hills is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Hills offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Hills offers parking.
Does Cedar Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Hills have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Hills has a pool.
Does Cedar Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Hills has accessible units.
Does Cedar Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Hills has units with air conditioning.
