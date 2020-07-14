Cedar Hills

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Water
Application Fee: $40 For Everyone 18 Years And Older
Deposit: $200 For Apartments 1B, 2B1B, 2B2B, $250 For Town Homes 2B1.5B 3B2.5B
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 45 lbs and up it is $400; Anything under is $300. Any Aggressive Pets Are Restricted. No Matter Breed Or Size. Dogs Not Allowed Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Bullys.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: All Size Cats Are The Same
Parking Details: Parking Lot.